(BIVN) – Police are seeking the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of a Hawaiian Ocean View Estates crash that left a motorcyclist critically injured over the weekend.

Police say a white 2006 Nissan Murano SUV collided with a motorcycle at the intersection of Māmalahoa Highway and Aloha Boulevard on Saturday evening, January 20, 2024.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Responding to a call at 10:16 p.m. at the intersection of Māmalahoa Highway and Aloha Boulevard, police determined that a blue 2003 Harley-Davidson Road King driven by a 59-year-old man, was heading south and overtaking several vehicles in a no-passing zone. As the motorcycle was passing the fourth vehicle, a 2006 Nissan SUV, the SUV made a left turn onto Aloha Boulevard resulting in the motorcycle striking the rear of the vehicle. The rider was immediately ejected more than 250 feet from the motorcycle. The SUV fled the scene into the upper portion of the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision. The impact of the collision caused the motorcyclist to sustain severe head and internal injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. The motorcyclist was transported to the Kona Community Hospital for immediate medical attention and subsequently transferred to the Queens Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment. He is currently listed in critical condition. Based on evidence located at the scene, the vehicle struck by the motorcyclist is identified as a white 2006 Nissan Murano SUV bearing license plate PBG-767. Failure to render aid when a person is injured or killed in a traffic collision is a Class “B” felony that may be punishable by up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $25,000. Failure to render aid is covered under section 291C-14 of the Hawaii Revised Statutes. Charges against the motorcyclist may be pending based upon further investigation. Police believe speed may have played a role in this collision.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit is asking for anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact Officer Ansel Robinson at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at ansel.robinson@hawaiicounty.gov.

Police also say tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. “Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe,” police say. “Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.”