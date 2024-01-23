(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory is again in place for west-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, and a number of beach closures remain in place.

“Due to impact caused by high surf, the Wharf at Mahukona Beach Park, Kua Bay, and Mahaiʻula (also known as Kekahakai) State Park will remain closed today,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported on Tuesday. “All other beach parks are open.”

The High Surf Advisory will remain in place until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

“The arrival of a medium period, large west northwest swell this afternoon into evening will result in producing advisory level surf along many north and west facing Hawaiian Island shores into Wednesday morning,” the National Weather Service stated.

Surf is expected to reach 7 to 10 feet along the west-facing shores of Big Island.