(BIVN) – The man who died last week at the Moʻoheau Bus Terminal in Hilo following a reported fight at a nearby encampment has been identified by police as 34-year-old Jimmy Kaneala Clifford Carmichael of Hilo.

After conducting an autopsy, a forensic pathologist ruled that Carmichael “had no serious skull or brain injuries as a result of the assault” prior to his death. However, the pathologist found evidence “of an acute cardiac event prior to his death.”

Officials say the cause and manner of death is pending standard toxicology testing.

As of Monday, police say there have been no arrests in this case. Detectives “reviewed area video surveillance and are working on interviewing individuals who were involved in the altercation with Carmichael,” a news release stated.

A few days after the death at the bus terminal, state and county law enforcement conducted a sweep at the encampment.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The death of Carmichael stems from an incident reported on Tuesday evening, January 16, shortly after 5:40 p.m., when Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive male fronting the Moʻoheau Bus Terminal. The man had reportedly been assaulted several minutes earlier. Responding officers immediately began CPR on Carmichael until medics arrived and took over, and subsequently transported him via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room, where he pronounced dead at 6:28 p.m. Area I Criminal Investigation Division personnel responded to the scene, as well as to Hilo Medical Center to continue this investigation. Numerous witnesses were interviewed at the scene and reported that a short time earlier, Carmichael was involved in an altercation with a 34-year-old female acquaintance near the homeless encampment along the fence line separating the Moʻoheau parking lot and Bayfront Highway. Following the altercation, Carmichael was reportedly involved in a physical fight with several men. Carmichael then reportedly retrieved some of his belongings from a tent and rode away on his skateboard towards the front of the bus terminal, where he sat on a bench. Shortly afterwards he was seen falling forward and hitting his head on the ground.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has information relative to this case to call Detective Kimo Keliipaakaua of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2375 or email kimo.keliipaakaua@hawaiicounty.gov, or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.