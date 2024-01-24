(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police have arrested a 24-year-old Kona woman on burglary, theft, and drug offenses, in connection with their ongoing search for 29-year-old Adam Krilla, who is wanted in other criminal investigations.

Krilla – who was arrested last week after he was seen operating a vehicle that was reported stolen from Kealakekua – is now a person of interest in three criminal investigations. He was granted supervised release at the time of his initial court appearance on Tuesday, January 16th.

At the time, police reminded the public that “harboring or concealing a wanted person can result in criminal charges against the person who harbors or conceals the wanted person.”

Today, police issued this information on the arrest of Latasha Cagampang: