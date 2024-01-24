(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police have arrested a 24-year-old Kona woman on burglary, theft, and drug offenses, in connection with their ongoing search for 29-year-old Adam Krilla, who is wanted in other criminal investigations.
Krilla – who was arrested last week after he was seen operating a vehicle that was reported stolen from Kealakekua – is now a person of interest in three criminal investigations. He was granted supervised release at the time of his initial court appearance on Tuesday, January 16th.
At the time, police reminded the public that “harboring or concealing a wanted person can result in criminal charges against the person who harbors or conceals the wanted person.”
Today, police issued this information on the arrest of Latasha Cagampang:
On Sunday, January 21, at 8:54 a.m., a 56-year-old woman reported that unknown suspect(s) broke into her house in the 78-6600 block of Māmalahoa Highway in Hōlualoa while she had gone for a walk. Upon arriving home, she discovered that the suspect(s) had entered through the back door of her residence and several items were missing, including: an Apple iPad, miscellaneous Milwaukee power tools, and two jars of medical marijuana.
En route to responding to the scene, Kona patrol officers saw a man, later identified as 29-year-old Adam Krilla, “ditching” a moped. Officers recognized Krilla, who then ran on foot into the bushes near the 78-7000 block of Walua Road in Kailua-Kona. Police also recognized a woman seen running behind Krilla, as 24-year-old Latasha Cagampang.
Conducting checks in the area, officers located Cagampang in close proximity to some Milwaukee power tools. She was observed holding a large canvas bag that appeared to have an Apple iPad and several glass jars of marijuana in it, matching the description of the victim’s stolen items. The large canvas bag and an additional bag in her possession were seized as evidence for search warrant purposes as the investigation was continued by Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area II Criminal Investigation Section (CIS).
On Monday, January 22, the Apple iPad, more than 145 grams of marijuana, and additional items belonging to the victim were recovered upon execution of the search warrants.
Later on Monday, after conferring with the County Prosecutor’s Office, detectives with Area II CIS charged Cagampang with the following offenses:
• First-degree burglary
• First-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle (car break-in)
• Fourth-degree theft
• Second-degree promoting a detrimental drug
Cagampang’s bail was set at $16,100 and her initial court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday, January 23, in Kona District Court.
An all-points bulletin was generated for Krilla and the department issued a media release asking the public’s assistance in locating him.
Anyone with information relative to this investigation and/or Krilla’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. They may also contact Acting Detective Joel Furuto at (808) 326-4646, ext. 262; or via email at Joel.furuto@hawaiicounty.gov.
Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.
