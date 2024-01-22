(BIVN) – A Kona man who was granted supervised release after his arrest on charges of auto theft and drug offenses, is now missing and wanted by police for additional auto theft and burglary cases.

29-year-old Adam Krilla – who was arrested last week after he was seen operating a vehicle that was reported stolen from Kealakekua – is now a person of interest in three criminal investigations. He was granted supervised release at the time of his initial court appearance on Tuesday, January 16th.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On Saturday, January 20, officers responded to a property in the 78-7000 block of Māmalahoa Highway in Hōlualoa, for an active trespassing. While at the scene, officers observed Krilla in a vehicle on the property, however at the time of the call the car had not been reported stolen. Later the same day, a victim reported that the vehicle Krilla had been seen in earlier that day was stolen from a different property in the 78-7000 block of Māmalahoa Highway. Another vehicle was also reported stolen in the same area. Krilla is also a person of interest in a burglary that occurred on Sunday, January 21, in the 78-6600 block of Māmalahoa Highway. Krilla has no permanent address and is known to frequent the Kona and Hōlualoa areas. He was last seen on Monday, January 22, near the Ali‘i Drive and Queen Kalama intersection. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 155 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. The Hawai‘i Police Department would like to remind the public that harboring or concealing a wanted person can result in criminal charges against the person who harbors or conceals the wanted person.

Anyone with information on Krilla’s whereabouts is asked to call the police department non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

“Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000,” police added. “Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.”