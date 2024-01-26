(BIVN) – An unknown motorist reportedly discharged his firearm while driving on Ponahawai Street in Hilo last week, and police are investigating the incident.

The situation stemmed from an interaction that the unknown male had with another driver on the road, a 56-year-old Hilo man, who reported the incident to police.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On January 15, 2024, at about 2:30 p.m., a 56-year-old Hilo man reported that a short time earlier, at about 2:00 p.m., while traveling west on Ponahawai Street, approaching the area of Homelani Cemetery, he observed through his rear-view mirror, an unknown male holding what appeared to be a handgun in his right hand, while driving with his left hand.

The victim reported that the suspect then discharged the firearm out the driver’s window while still holding the firearm by his chest area, never sticking it out the window. The victim related the suspect then began waving the firearm around while using his left hand to stick the middle finger at him; however, the firearm was not pointed at him.

The victim reported the suspect vehicle was initially in front of him, “brake checking” him, when the vehicle pulled over to let him pass. The suspect vehicle then pulled back onto Ponahawai Street and began tailgating him.

The suspect is described as a local tan skin male, possibly in his late 40’s to 50’s, having dark hair, possibly with a hint of gray. No clothing description of the suspect.

The vehicle is described as a white sedan/hatchback crossover type vehicle, possibly a Toyota Rav4 or a Subaru Forester. The license plates are unknown.

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact Detective Kimo Keliipaakaua of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2375, or via email at kimo.keliipaakaua@hawaiicounty.gov.