(BIVN) – A new leadership team stepped into their University of Hawaiʻi-Hilo positions during a special ceremony on Friday.

New team members include:

From the University of Hawaiʻi-Hilo:

The sound of pahu (Hawaiian drums) and pū (conch shells) resounded from the lānai of Mookini Library at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo (UHH) this morning as eleven new members of the leadership team crossed the Kīpaepae, or stepping stones, entering into their new positions.

The new leadership team members include three College Directors, three Deans, the Chancellor’s Interim Executive Assistant, the Interim Director of University Relations, and all three of the campus’s Vice Chancellors. Chancellor Bonnie Irwin said, “This morning’s Kīpaepae signals a new era for UHH, characterized by new ideas and new energy.”

The Kīpaepae was facilitated by a community of learners, staff, instructors, administrators, alums, and community partners of UHH. Director of Hawaiian Culture and Protocols, Taupōuri Tangarō, addressed the group, challenging them to identify and stay grounded in what motivates their work. Tangarō shared after the ceremony that, “Their qualifications and accomplishments will speak for themselves, but at the core of this kīpaepae is the beckoning and affirming of a deeper reason for them being in these leadership positions; their heart for, and commitment to, the university community and Hawaiʻi overall,” shared Tangarō.

Chancellor Irwin expressed that she is “looking forward to the positive impacts of cross-campus collaborations and teamwork that have already begun, which opens up new opportunities for more creative and impactful ways to serve our students, faculty, and staff.”