(BIVN) – Free, residential household hazardous waste collections will take place in early February in Hilo and Kona.
The Hawai‘i County Department of Environmental Management is holding Household Hazardous Waste collection events between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on the following dates and locations:
Saturday, February 3, 2024, at the Waiākea High School Parking Lot B (entry via Po‘okela Parkway, upper driveway off W. Kāwili Street).
Saturday, February 10, 2024, at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center Parking Lot (entry via 74-5044 Ane Keohokālole Highway).
According to the County:
Acceptable household hazardous waste includes automotive fluids, used batteries, fluorescent bulbs, and pesticides. For a more complete list of acceptable or unacceptable household hazardous waste, please visit our website at hawaiizerowaste.org. The website includes other useful information on solid waste diversion and recycling.
These events are for household-generated and self-hauled waste only. Business, government agency, non-profit agency, or farm wastes are prohibited by law. No latex paint, no electronic waste, and no tires will be accepted.
The County also shared these rules for the events:
- Remain in your vehicle unless directed by authorized personnel.
- Prior to arriving at the event, place your HHW items in your trunk or truck bed. Make sure your trunk can be unlocked or opened remotely. If you don’t have a trunk or truck bed, it is preferred that you place your materials in the unlocked and unoccupied backseat area.
- ALL containers brought to the event will not be returned and should be disposable. If you want to keep your container, transfer the material into a safe disposable container prior to the event.
- Please label your HHW items (if possible) and make sure that your HHW items are easily distinguishable and separate from anything else in your trunk or truck bed.
- If you are under quarantine, feeling ill or showing symptoms of illness, please consider postponing your participation in our event or designate someone else to drop off your materials.
