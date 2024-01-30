(BIVN) – 30-minute rolling power outages were initiated across the Island of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, due to the unexpected loss of several large generators.

The Hawaiian Electric company issued a news release as the rollouts began, saying “brief emergency outages are being initiated in various areas of the island to prevent loss of power to an even greater number of customers.”

“The impacted areas and the timing of the outages are based on the amount of electric demand that needs to be reduced,” the power company said.

Hawaiian Electric said its combustion turbine units CT-1, CT-3 and CT-4 tripped offline and its Hill 5 unit is under repair.

Also, Hamakua Energy – the Big Island’s largest generator – is “not at full output and is undergoing repairs.” The power company noted that wind resources are near zero.

Hawaiian Electric said the generator fire at the Panaʻewa Substation on Monday night that resulted in power outages for areas of Hilo and Keaʻau is not related to Tuesday’s generation shortfall.

At 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday, the company reported via social media that power was “restored to all customers who experienced a rolling outage on Hawaii Island.” The Hawaiian Electric news release asked customers to conserve energy until 9 p.m.