(BIVN) – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the lower elevations of the Island of Hawaiʻi, and a High Wind Warning for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa. A High Surf Advisory is also in place for north and east-facing shores.

Overnight, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation reported via social media that the Hilo Bayfront Highway was closed due to the high surf.

Surf heights of 15 to 20 feet will be possible along north facing shores, and 10 to 14 feet along east facing shores, the National Weather Service wrote.

The north northeast swell may also produce surges at north facing harbors and boat launches, mainly at Kahului and Hilo harbors, forecasters warned.

Forecasters say the strengthening northerly winds are starting today behind a rapidly moving cold front. From the NWS:

Northerly winds will strengthen to advisory levels today for most low elevation areas. Wind speeds will strengthen from west to east today, starting with Kauai and Oahu this morning and spreading eastward to the rest of the state later today and tonight. Very strong winds are forecast today and tonight over the highest elevations of the Big Island summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa where a High Wind Warning is now in effect. These strong summit winds will likely decrease on Sunday.

At lower elevations, northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph – with localized gusts over 50 mph – will be possible. At the summits, wind gusts could reach as high 80 mph.