(BIVN) – A number of weather alerts remain effect for the Island of Hawaiʻi on Saturday.

The lower elevations of the Big Island are under a Wind Advisory, the National Weather Service says. Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with, localized gusts over 50 mph, are expected into Sunday evening.

The High Wind Warning for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa has been cancelled.

A High Surf Warning is in place for north- and east-facing shores of the Big Island. Forecasters say surf of 20 to 25 feet is possible along north facing shores, and 14 to 18 feet along east facing shores, until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Waves are high due to “a mix of large wind waves associated with the strong northeast winds and a large medium- to long-period north-northeast (020 deg) swell moving through,” the National Weather Service said.

Surges and strong currents will continue in the Kahului and Hilo harbors, forecasters said.

A High Surf Advisory is also in place for leeward Kohala, where surf heights could reach up to 7 to 10 feet.

On Friday, high surf hurled debris over the Bayfront Highway in Hilo, closing the road in both directions.