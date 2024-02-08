(BIVN) – Hawaiian Airlines announced Thursday that it has become “the world’s first major carrier” to deploy Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency broadband internet on flights.

The company reports the Wi-Fi internet service was rolled-out onboard an Airbus A321neo, N228HA, which flew from Honolulu to Long Beach. The service will be available on select A321neo aircraft, and will be “complimentary and available the moment guests step onboard the aircraft – without tedious registration pages and clunky payment portals,” the airline says.

“In marrying this best-in-class technology with our authentic Hawaiian hospitality, we are offering our guests a travel experience unlike any other airline flying to and from the Hawaiian Islands,” said Chris Liebertz, senior director of engineering at Hawaiian Airlines.

From a Hawaiian Airlines news release: