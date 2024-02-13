(BIVN) – After a sudden closure on Tuesday morning, the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole reopened at 1:50 p.m.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation on Tuesday morning announced that an “equipment malfunction and asphalt cooling” forced a delay in the opening of the Kona airport runway. Travelers were told to check with their airline before coming to the airport.

The initial estimate for the reopening of the runway was 9 a.m., but that time was pushed back until Tuesday afternoon.

“We will regroup with the contractor before any nightly repairs continue,” the Hawaiʻi DOT said.

Last month, the discovery of a damaged runway, and emergency repairs, led to the sudden closure of the Kona International Airport. 26 flights were affected by the closure. 160 people were put up in hotels.