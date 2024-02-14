(BIVN) – The National Weather Service reports a High Surf Warning will be in effect starting at midnight Wednesday into Thursday, as a “significant, extra large” northwest swell arrives to the islands.

Surf heights of 35 to 45 feet will be possible along along most north-facing shores, forecasters say. 20 to 25 foot surf heights are expected along west-facing shores.

“Coastal inundation along various northern and western exposures is expected during times of high tide Thursday and Friday evenings,” the National Weather Service said.v “Preparations should be made for the threat of coastal flooding as ocean water runs up onto beaches and potentially impacts coastal properties and roadways.”

From the National Weather Service discussion posted on Wednesday morning: