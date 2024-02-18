(BIVN) – The body of a 29-year-old woman from Keaʻau was found near Honolulu Landing on Sunday, after she reportedly slipped and fell into the ocean from a sea cliff off of Beach Road and Paradise Drive.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 1:59 a.m., Puna patrol officers, along with Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel, responded to the sea cliff area off of Beach Road and Paradise Drive for a report of a woman who had slipped and fallen into the ocean. A 31-year-old Kea‘au man who was with the woman attempted to rescue her by throwing out a flotation device, however was unsuccessful as the woman was pulled out by the ocean’s currents.

Hawai‘i Fire Department and Coast Guard personnel conducted an aerial search for the woman throughout the morning and at 8:00 a.m. discovered her unresponsive body approximately four miles down shore near Honolulu Landing in Pāhoa. She was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 10:58 a.m.

Area I Criminal Investigation Section personnel responded to assist in this investigation.

Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. Foul play is not suspected at this time. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.