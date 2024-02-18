(BIVN) – Hawai‘i State Senator Lorraine Inouye is set to receive the Rose Award of Excellence from the Zonta Club of Hilo next month.

“It’s difficult to list only a few things Senator Inouye has accomplished that drew us to her for the Rose Award,” said Julie Tulang, Zonta Club of Hilo president. “For years, she has successfully fought for funding and programs that benefit Hilo and our island.”

The award will be bestowed at a dinner event set for Monday, March 11, at the Hilo Hawaiian’s Moku‘ola Ballroom. The event begins at 5 p.m., organizers say, with a no-host cocktail hour and silent auction, followed by dinner and the awards program.

From the Zonta Club:

Senator Inouye has been a dedicated public servant on Hawai‘i Island since the 1980s. Currently, she represents District 1, Hilo, serving as Senate Majority Whip and chairing the Water and Land Committee. She began her political career on the Hawai‘i County Council, and in 1990, she was elected Mayor of Hawaii County, the first Filipino-American woman to serve in the role. The Senator was born and raised on a plantation in Wainaku, worked in the hospitality industry before entering politics and continues to be involved in agriculture through the Aloha Blooms, Inc. farm she owns with her husband, Vern. “We are particularly pleased to honor Senator Inouye because her mother-in-law, Lily Inouye, was a vibrant member and leader of Zonta until her death in 2016,” Tulang said. The award dinner is also a fundraiser for the Zonta Club of Hilo and will help support scholarships for young women, programs on confidence building for middle school girls, women’s and girls’ advocacy, and Pay-it-Forward micro-grants to local women-owned businesses.