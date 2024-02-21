(BIVN) – The owner of a retail smoke shop in Hilo has been arrested and charged with various drug-related offenses.

35-year-old Karl Edward Stasik, the part owner / manager of the smoke shop that was not identified in a police news release, was arrested last week after law enforcement agents served a search warrant at the Hilo business.

Police say Area I Vice Section officers and agents from State Narcotics Enforcement Division searched the shop at 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, February 15, which led to the arrest of Stasik.

According to police:

The search warrant and arrest were the result of an anonymous tip to police which sparked a months long investigation into the smoke shop and resulted in multiple controlled purchases of illegal marijuana products from the business. Upon serving the warrant at the retail establishment, officers recovered 362 grams of dried processed marijuana, 1,109 grams of marijuana concentrate, and a small amount of cocaine.

Police say Stasik was later charged with the following offenses:

Four counts of first-degree promotion of a harmful drug

Two counts of second-degree promotion of a harmful drug

Five counts of first-degree promotion of a detrimental drug

Second-degree promotion of a detrimental drug

Four counts of promoting a controlled substance on or near a public park

Third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact Officer Scotty Aloy of the Area I Vice Section at (808) 961-2207, or via email at scotty.aloy@hawaiicounty.gov.