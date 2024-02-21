(BIVN) – The 29-year-old Keaʻau woman who died Sunday after falling off the shoreline cliffs in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision has been identified by police, and the cause of her death has been ruled as an accidental drowning.

Police on Wednesday named the drowning victim as Kala‘iokealaula Ashley Nicole Reyes Kanekoa of Kea‘au. Police provided more information in a news release.