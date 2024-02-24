(BIVN) – National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory for portions of Kahoʻolawe, Lanai, Maui, Molokai and the Kohala Mountains on the Big Island, from noon on Saturday to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“Trade winds will increase later today as wind direction changes slightly from east-southeasterlies to easterlies,” the National Weather Service wrote in a Saturday morning statement. “Areas most affected will be higher terrain adjacent to traditionally windy channels across the eastern half of the main island chain.”

The North and South Kohala areas on the Island of Hawaiʻi are under the advisory, as well as portions of North Kona and Hāmākua.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” the forecasters wrote. “Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages.”