(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores of the Hawaiian islands until Tuesday morning.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said the advisory is for east-facing shores of North Kohala, Hāmākua, North Hilo, and Puna, from Monday morning at 6 a.m. HST.

Surf heights of between 8 to 12 feet will be possible.

“A High Surf Advisory means surf will be higher than normal,” Civil Defense said. “Shore breaks and dangerous currents could cause injury or death. Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution when entering the water.”