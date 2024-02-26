(BIVN) – A 49-year-old Kona man died, and an 18-year-old Honaunau man has been arrested for negligent homicide, following a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in South Kona.

Police identified the driver who was killed in the collision as Jerome “Tabu” Chadallen Kahoalii Heath of Kailua-Kona. Heath was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 7:59 p.m.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 2:13 p.m., police responded to a traffic collision involving two vehicles below the intersection of Ke Ala O Keawe Road and Honaunau Road, near the 1.5-mile marker. Investigators determined that a brown 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, operated by 18-year-old Keawemauhili Iolanikealoha Navas-Loa of Honaunau, was traveling east (mauka) when it crossed the double solid yellow lines and struck a gray 2003 Honda Accord sedan head-on.

The Honda Accord was driven by Heath. Police say there were two children in the Honda at the time of the crash: Heath’s 10-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter. Both children were transported to Kona Community Hospital for medical attention and were later discharged after being treated.

Police say Navas-Loa, the driver of the SUV, was arrested for second-degree negligent homicide and was later released pending further investigation.

Police added:

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Ansel Robinson at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at ansel.robinson@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

The crash forced the closure of Keala O Keawe Road for several hours

Police say this is the 6th traffic fatality this year compared to 4 at this time last year.