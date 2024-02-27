(BIVN) – It has been over a week since the death of 29-year-old Kalaʻiokealaula Ashley Nicole Reyes Kanekoa, but police say detectives continue to actively investigate the circumstances surrounding the February 18th drowning off Puna.

This week, police issued an unusual update concerning the investigation, stating that although a forensic pathologist ruled Kanekoa died of an accidental drowning, that does not mean the case is closed.

“There has recently been an influx of information being spread on various social media sites that police have closed this investigation following the forensic pathologist’s ruling that Kanekoa died as a result of an accidental drowning,” the police department wrote. “Although that was the pathologist’s ruling, this investigation remains open, and police detectives are investigating what occurred leading up to Kanekoa going over the sea cliff and ultimately drowning.”

A memorial has been placed by the steep, shoreline cliffs off of Beach Road in Hawaiian Paradise Park, where the incident occurred. In the police department’s first news release about the incident, it was reported that a “31-year-old Kea‘au man who was with (Kanekoa) attempted to rescue her by throwing out a flotation device, however was unsuccessful…” Police also said – at that time – that foul play was not suspected.

Police say they have since interviewed “numerous witnesses and residents in the area where this incident occurred”, however they are still looking for more information.

Police ask “anyone who may not have been contacted by police and witnessed this incident, or may have video surveillance or information relative to this case,” to call Detective Paul Mangus of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2383 or email paul.mangus@hawaiicounty.gov, or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.