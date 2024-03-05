(BIVN) – A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Hawaiʻi island mountain summits, although the snow that accumulated overnight mostly melted away on Tuesday morning.

Observatory webcams positioned on the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa showed a quick retreat of the snow and ice under early sunshine.

The National Weather Service has maintained a Winter Storm Warning for the summits, until 6 a.m. on Wednesday. “Additional ice accumulations of around four tenths of an inch” are possible, forecasters say, adding that “travel could be nearly impossible.”

“A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice are expected or occurring. This will make travel very hazardous or impossible,” the National Weather Service wrote. “Any travel plans to the summits should be postponed until the threat diminishes.”

The Maunakea Access Road was open to the public as of 10:43 a.m., according to an update posted by Maunakea Rangers.

Most of the Island of Hawaiʻi is also under a Wind Advisory, as northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph, with localized gusts to 50 mph, are possible until 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.