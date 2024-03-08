(BIVN) – A water main break impacted water service in the Paʻauilo mauka area on Friday.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply said a falling tree ruptured the water main on Paʻauilo Mauka Road, leaving customers in the affected area without water service.

Crews are working to make repair the water main, and a repair timeframe is still being determined, the department says.

The affected areas include customers on Pa‘auilo Mauka Road between Kula Kahiko Road and Pōhākea Road, including a portion of Ho‘o Kahua Road, Ka‘āpahu Road, and any side roads and lanes, water officials say.

A water tanker will be placed at the east side of the Hawaiian Vanilla Co. parking lot at 43-2007 Pa‘auilo Mauka Road for the public’s use, the DWs says.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the DWS added.