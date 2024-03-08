(BIVN) – A water main break impacted water service in the Paʻauilo mauka area on Friday.
The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply said a falling tree ruptured the water main on Paʻauilo Mauka Road, leaving customers in the affected area without water service.
Crews are working to make repair the water main, and a repair timeframe is still being determined, the department says.
The affected areas include customers on Pa‘auilo Mauka Road between Kula Kahiko Road and Pōhākea Road, including a portion of Ho‘o Kahua Road, Ka‘āpahu Road, and any side roads and lanes, water officials say.
A water tanker will be placed at the east side of the Hawaiian Vanilla Co. parking lot at 43-2007 Pa‘auilo Mauka Road for the public’s use, the DWs says.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the DWS added.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HĀMĀKUA, Hawaiʻi - The Department of Water Supply says customers in the affected area will have no water service until crews repair the break.