(BIVN) – Darby, the miniature horse from Waimea, is among the “Pet Partners Pet of the Year” candidates.

Darby was recently featured during a visit to Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital on Valentine’s Day, and is said to be the first pet from Hawai’i ever to be nominated for the national award.

The Pet Partners Pet of the Year is a six-week fundraising competition. From a Pet Partners news release: