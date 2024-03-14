(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Thursday announced that the Pauahi Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project is about to get underway.

The Department of Public Works Engineering Division – in partnership with Jas. W. Glover, Ltd. – will begin work on March 18th.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The scope of work for this project includes the demolition and reconstruction of the existing bridge deck, hand railings, pavement, and concrete sidewalks, as well as the installation of a new water line. Construction activities are scheduled to begin on March 18, 2024, and will occur Monday through Friday, from 7:00 am to 3:30 pm. Please note that there will be no work conducted during the week of March 31 to April 7, 2024.

To facilitate the rehabilitation efforts, temporary travel lane changes will be implemented starting April 8, 2024. Parking will not be permitted on either side of Pauahi Street from Aupuni Street intersection to Kamehameha Avenue intersection during this time. These measures are essential to expedite the bridge construction and to ensure the safety of the community.

Changes to traffic patterns will be posted to the Department of Public Works website, officials say.