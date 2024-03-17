(BIVN) – Police have identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway / Saddle Road on Saturday afternoon.

80-year-old Diane Pittman from Keauhou, a front seat passenger in the Ford SUV that collided head-on with a BMW Sedan, was pronounced dead at the Hilo Medical Center that afternoon. Three others were also injured in the crash.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Responding to a traffic collision at 2:04 p.m., police learned that a 2023 BMW sedan traveling east, (Hilo bound), on DKI Highway was overtaking vehicles when it struck a 2013 Ford SUV traveling west, (Kona bound), head-on. The Ford SUV then struck a 2007 Chevy pickup truck heading east as well. All three vehicles sustained major damage due to the collision. The operator of the BMW sedan, a 69-year-old man from Pāhoa, sustained injuries and was transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was admitted for treatment of his injuries. The driver the 2007 Chevy pickup truck, a 65-year-old man from Pāhoa, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Hilo Medical Center for treatment. An 85 year-old-man from Keauhou, who was operating the Ford SUV, sustained injuries and was transported and admitted to Hilo Medical Center for treatment. The front seat passenger of the Ford SUV, 80-year-old Diane Pittman, also from Keauhou, was unresponsive at the scene and transported to Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased at 3:28 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. The occupants of the Ford SUV were related. The East Hawai‘i Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and launched a negligent homicide investigation related to this incident. At this time, police believe that both speed and reckless driving were the primary factors in the crash.

This is the 8th traffic fatality of 2024 as compared to 5 traffic fatalities this same time last year, police say.

The Saturday crash closed the cross-island highway in both directions for hours.

Police say if anyone has information regarding this collision, please contact Officer Laurence Davis at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Laurence.Davis@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.