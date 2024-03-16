(BIVN) – A traffic accident closed the Daniel K. Inouye Highway / Saddle Road on Saturday afternoon.

The cross-island highway was closed in North Hilo between mile markers 25 and 26 due to a traffic accident. Emergency officials expected the road to be closed until later Saturday evening.

Police Officers at the scene were rerouting traffic at the 9 mile maker on the Hilo side and at the Highway 190 junction on the Kona Side.

“Please use Highway 11 or Highway 19 for cross island travel for the rest of the day,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense stated in an alert message. “We apologize for the inconvenience. Have a safe afternoon.”