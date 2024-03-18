(BIVN) – A new bill under consideration by the Hawaiʻi County Council will make sure Big Island residents have access to any waste disposal facility for at least two days a week.

Bill 140 amends Chapter 20 of the Hawaiʻi County Code to mandate that any solid waste disposal facility “used for the disposal, collection, and transfer of household solid waste shall be operated and open to the public for such purposes no less than two days a week.”

The bill was introduced by Puna councilmember Ashley Kierkiewicz and will be heard by the Hawaiʻi County Council Policy Committee On Infrastructure And Assets on Tuesday, March 19th.

According to the stated purpose of the bill:

The purpose of this ordinance is to ensure all Hawaiʻi County residents equitable access to essential waste disposal and recycling services by mandating a consistent and minimum level of operation at all Hawaiʻi County transfer stations. Recognizing the critical role these facilities play in public health and environmental preservation, this ordinance aims to ensure that no community is disproportionately affected by a lack of access to waste disposal or recycling services.

The committee meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center.