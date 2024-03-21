(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi is joining together with several other states to urge Congress to address the “reckless policy” that has led to the “proliferation of intoxicating hemp products across the nation”.

The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018 re-introduced industrial hemp as an agricultural commodity, but the states say the law has “unleashed on our states a flood of products that are nothing less than a more potent form of cannabis” with “staggering levels of potency, no regulation, no oversight, and a limited capability for our offices to rein them in.”

From a news release shared by the Office of the Hawaiʻi Attorney General: