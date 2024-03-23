(BIVN) – A recent spate of non-traditional gift offerings left at the summit area of Kīlauea, presumably in honor of the elemental volcano deity of Pele, has prompted a response from the National Park Service.

On the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Facebook page, the National Park Service posted several photos “of various containers of inappropriate and rotting food items in aluminum pans left at the edge of Kīlauea caldera.”

Items have included rotten fruit, meat and fish in roasting pans, burning incense sticks, packed cookies, and plastic wrapped flowers.

The National Park Service wrote:

People are drawn to Kaluapele, the sacred summit area of Kīlauea. Visitors are often compelled to leave offerings to pay respect to Pelehonuamea, the elemental deity of volcanism and creation. Native Hawaiians have honored deities at Kīlauea for centuries, and many express their reverence with hoʻokupu (offerings), personal pule (prayer), or oli (chants) to Pele. Others offer her hula kahiko (traditional dance) as a way of honoring this wahi kapu (sacred area). Recently, rangers have collected an overload of non-traditional items left at various places surrounding Kaluapele. Although well intentioned, these offerings harm the environment and detract from the natural beauty of Kīlauea. We have removed roasting pans filled with meat, poke (raw fish), poi (pounded taro), unopened packages of cookies, rotten fruit, candy bars, burning incense sticks, plastic wrapped flowers and more. These offerings attract, or could introduce, non-native invasive species to the park, including fire ants, coqui frogs, mongoose and rats. Please respect the Native Hawaiian culture, the ‘āina, and our hard-working staff, and refrain from leaving items behind in Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. Help us fulfill our mission of protecting the natural and cultural resources in the park. Consider honoring this wahi kapu simply with an oli or pule instead.

The National Park Service also referred to the a short video in which Kumu Hula Huihui Kanahele-Mossman and Ranger Hoʻolaʻi share their thoughts about hoʻokupu, and the culturally appropriate ways to show respect to Pele and to Kilauea.