(BIVN) – A Puna man wanted on a warrant of arrest for sex assault and domestic related offenses should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 47-year-old Reno Maurice Kulakau Mendoza, of Mountain View. The public is also being cautioned not to approach Mendoza if he is seen, and to immediately contact police.

Police say Mendoza is described as having a medium build, is 5-feet-10-inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the Puna district.

