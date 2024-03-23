(BIVN) – A Puna man wanted on a warrant of arrest for sex assault and domestic related offenses should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.
The Hawaiʻi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 47-year-old Reno Maurice Kulakau Mendoza, of Mountain View. The public is also being cautioned not to approach Mendoza if he is seen, and to immediately contact police.
Police say Mendoza is described as having a medium build, is 5-feet-10-inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the Puna district.
From police:
Anyone with information on Mendoza’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. They may also contact Lieutenant Robert Pauole, of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section, at (808) 961-2381 or via e-mail robert.pauole@hawaiicounty.gov.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
