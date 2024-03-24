(BIVN) – A maintenance outage for Hawaiʻi County’s EPIC Permitting system will take place this week.

The Department of Public Works Building Division has scheduled the outage to start at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 25. The outage will continue until 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27.

During the outage, no access to the EPIC system will be available.

The EPIC building permit system recently experienced intermittent service disruptions, the County reported, due to a software update.



DPW said the issue was with the Bluebeam software, which is critical in processing and reviewing documents and facilitating access to building permits across different agencies. The service interruptions resulted in temporary delays in permit processing timelines.

The EPIC system went live in July 2021. This Hawaiʻi County DPW video explains the EPIC system to users.

The success of the permitting system was touted by Mayor Mitch Roth in his recent State of the County address.

“According to the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Office, when we came into office, we had the worst permitting system in the Country, with permits averaging over 200 days if no changes were needed,” Roth said. “Through the hard work of numerous people, we have reduced the time for permitting a single-family home to an average of 42 days.”

In a press release announcing the EPIC outage, DPW said it “would like to thank you for your understanding while we continue to make improvements to enhance the EPIC application.”