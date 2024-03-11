(BIVN) – A recent software update is causing intermittent service disruptions for the County of Hawaiʻi’s EPIC building permit system.

The Department of Public Works Building Division announced on Monday that the Bluebeam software used in the Electronic Processing and Information Center (EPIC) system is affecting permit processing, and that temporary delays should be expected.

The software was updated on March 1st, 2024.

According to a County news release:

Bluebeam is critical in processing and reviewing documents and facilitating access to building permits across different agencies. The service interruptions have resulted in temporary delays in permit processing timelines.

Public Works says it is “actively exploring alternative options for plan reviews to mitigate these delays and will communicate updates promptly.”

“The Division appreciates the community’s patience and cooperation during this time,” the County said.