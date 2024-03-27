(BIVN) – Police are asking for the public’s help with any information following a traffic stop that led to a car crash in South Kona.

The motor vehicle collision occurred on Monday evening (March 25) on Māmalahoa Highway, or Highway 11, at the intersection of Keopuka Mauka Road in Kealakekua.

The incident was detailed in a Hawaiʻi Police news release:

At 9:29 p.m., Kona patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2014 silver Honda Accord traveling south bound on Highway 11 in the area of Konawaena School Road. The vehicle refused to comply with the officer’s lawful order to stop, drove recklessly, and subsequently collided into an embankment.

Police ask anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Kona Patrol Officer Rickielee Kamakau at the police department’s non-emergency number, (808) 935-3311, or by email at Rickielee.Kamakau@hawaiicounty.gov. Police say tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at (808)961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential, officials say.