(BIVN) – Waimea’s miniature horse Darby has been named 2024 Pet of the Year.

Darby, known to visit Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital to help provide pet therapy to patients, was announced as a candidate for the six-week fundraising competition earlier this month.

The results of the contest were announced in a Pet Partners Facebook video on March 19th.

From a (playful) Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital news release:

Pet Partners has announced that the winner of the nation’s 2024 Pet of the Year award is Queen’s North Hawai‘i Community Hospital’s very own pet therapy miniature horse Darby! Darby was nominated as Pet of the Year and beat out over 100 other pet nominees from the US and Canada. Darby captured hearts nationwide and helped Pet Partners raise almost $17,000 thanks to the support of people from throughout Hawaiʻi and the mainland. Darby was the first animal ever nominated from the state of Hawai’i and the only Pet Partners miniature horse in the state visiting patients.

Darby says, “This six-week campaign was busy but now the real work starts…..I want to keep spreading the word about pet therapy and hopefully recruit more furry four-legged friends like me to join the team and help cheer people up!” The fundraising effort raised vital funds to support Pet Partners’ Therapy Animal Program, which brings unconditional love, happiness, and healing to millions of patients, seniors, veterans and children around the world.

Anyone interested in training and registering their pet as a pet therapy animal team can learn more at petpartners.org.