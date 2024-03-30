(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green has appointed Michael Miyahira to the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents, as one of the board’s Hawaiʻi County members.

Miyahira is the owner of Business Strategies, “a company that provides consulting services to family owned and closely held businesses and focuses on succession planning, family business governance issues and strategic planning”, the office of the Governor says.

The nomination fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Alapaki Nahale-a, who earlier this month was denied a second term on the UH Board of Regents after the State Senate voted against his confirmation.

Miyahira would be seated immediately as the holdover member, if confirmed. Miyahira’s term would expire June 30, 2028.

From the Office of the Governor: