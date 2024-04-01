(BIVN) – Water customers in North Kona are under a mandatory 25 percent Water Restriction Notice, with two deepwells serving the area currently offline.
The affected areas include Mākālei, Kalaoa, Kona Palisades, Keāhole, Palamanui, Kohanaiki, Kailua-Kona, Kaloko, Kaloko Mauka, Hualālai, Honokōhau, Kealakehe, Keahuolū, Keōpū, Hōlualoa, Waiʻaha, Kahaluʻu, and Keauhou.
The Hualālai Deepwell unexpectedly went offline on March 30, officials say, while the the Honokōhau Deepwell remains under repair.
The Department of Water Supply says it is working on an emergency repair to the Hualālai Deepwell.
From the Department of Water Supply:
Reducing water use will preserve adequate water supplies and pressure to meet the community’s drinking, cooking, and hygiene needs. DWS will continue monitoring the water system and make necessary adjustments. Updates will be posted on the Department’s website, hawaiidws.org, Facebook, facebook@hawaiidws, and Instagram, instagram@hawaiidws, accounts.
Please use water wisely and sparingly. Customers should refrain from irrigation, washing cars, and other unnecessary water uses while the water restriction is in effect. Taking short showers, fixing leaky toilets, and turning off the faucet while brushing teeth are easy ways to reduce water use.
For more water conservation tips, please visit hawaiidws.org, call (808) 961-8050 during normal business hours, or email dws@hawaiidws.org. Please call (808) 961-8790 to report after-hours emergencies.
DWS thanks water customers who have been reducing and limiting their water use and appreciates their patience while it works to bring the North Kona wells back online.
