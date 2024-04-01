(BIVN) – Water customers in North Kona are under a mandatory 25 percent Water Restriction Notice, with two deepwells serving the area currently offline.

The affected areas include Mākālei, Kalaoa, Kona Palisades, Keāhole, Palamanui, Kohanaiki, Kailua-Kona, Kaloko, Kaloko Mauka, Hualālai, Honokōhau, Kealakehe, Keahuolū, Keōpū, Hōlualoa, Waiʻaha, Kahaluʻu, and Keauhou.

The Hualālai Deepwell unexpectedly went offline on March 30, officials say, while the the Honokōhau Deepwell remains under repair.

The Department of Water Supply says it is working on an emergency repair to the Hualālai Deepwell.

