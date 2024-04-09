(BIVN) – Downed utility poles forced the closure Kilauea Avenue in Hilo on Tuesday morning.

Police reported the closure between Mohoʻuli and Pauahi Streets. The stretch of Kilauea between those streets will be closed until all repairs can be completed, officials say.

“Motorists, please avoid this area of Kilauea Ave. and use alternate routes,” a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message stated. “You will be notified when road is reopened.”