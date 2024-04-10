(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Care Choices on Wednesday announced the opening of Pōhai Mālama Care Home, a new Type-II Adult Residential Care Home in Hilo.

Hawai‘i Care Choices describes itself as “a Medicare/Medicaid certified, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization providing quality, compassionate, and specialized care for seniors and individuals with serious or life-limiting illnesses.”

From the Hawai‘i Care Choices news release:

Hawaiʻi Care Choices is pleased to announce the opening of Pōhai Mālama Care Home (PMCH), a Type-II Adult Residential Care Home (ARCH) located at 590 Kapiolani Street in Hilo. The 14,140 square foot home-like facility features private suites, decorated walking paths, a recreation room, a spa room, an arts and crafts room, a music room, and a dining room with a certified commercial kitchen. Each suite is fully furnished with a private ensuite bathroom, shower, and lanai.

ARCH is a great option for people who want to live in a residential setting that provides around the-clock supervision and assistance. Services include, but are not limited to, the provision of meals and snacks, personal care assistance, health condition monitoring, laundry and housekeeping, first aid, recreational activities, medication management, and professional staff consultations. The team will also help residents through their transitions and adjustments to group living. Prospective residents must be ambulatory or independently mobile with an assistance device and need minimal to moderate supervision and/or assistance.

Hawaiʻi Care Choices says applications are now being accepted for prospective Pōhai Mālama residents. For more information or to arrange a tour, please call (808) 934-2900 or visit hawaiicarechoices.org.