(BIVN) – A State Senate resolution urging federal officials to update the lava-flow hazard map of Hawaiʻi island is advancing at the Capitol.

SCR3 SD1 requests the United States Geological Survey “to conduct topographical surveys, particularly within lava-flow hazard Zones 1 and 2, to update its long-term lava-flow hazard map of Hawaii island.”

State Senator Joy San Buenaventura (Puna) was among the introducers of the resolution. The House Committee on Water and Land recommended the measure be passed on Thursday.

The committee noted that the USGS lava-flow hazard map was prepared in 1974 and updated in 1992. It has not ben updated since.

From the language of SCR3 SD1:

URGING THE UNITED STATES GEOLOGICAL SURVEY TO CONDUCT TOPOGRAPHICAL SURVEYS, PARTICULARLY WITHIN LAVA-FLOW HAZARD ZONES 1 AND 2, TO UPDATE ITS LONG-TERM LAVA-FLOW HAZARD MAP OF HAWAII ISLAND. WHEREAS, for emergency management purposes, a hazard is an event or condition of the physical environment that results or may likely result in damage to property; injury to or death of individuals; or damage to the environment; and WHEREAS, active volcanos are natural hazards that can repeatedly threaten public safety; and WHEREAS, the tephra, ashfall, lahars, volcanic gas, lava flows, pyroclastic density currents, and volcanic landslides from a volcanic eruption can not only lead to an immediate loss of life and property, but also negatively alter the nearby environment for years to come; and WHEREAS, there are six volcanoes that are classified as active in the State: Kilauea, Mauna Loa, Hualalai, and Mauna Kea on Hawaii island; Haleakala on the east side of Maui; and Kamaehuakamaloa, an underwater volcano within state waters southeast of Hawaii island; and