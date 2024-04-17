(BIVN) – A 25-year-old Puna woman has been charged in connection with a Saturday evening traffic collision that killed a 57-year-old pedestrian.

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that Sienna Tavares-Brown of Pāhoa was arrested following the fatal crash on East Kawili Street, just east of Manono Street, that claimed the life of Eric Mabuni of Hilo.

Police say Tavares-Brown struck Mabuni while operating her vehicle and left the scene without rendering aid. Tavares-Brown’s blood alcohol concentration is alleged to have been more than three times the legal limit, prosecutors say.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department described the incident in an earlier news release:

Responding to a traffic collision at 8:18 p.m., police learned that a 2006 Honda SUV traveling east on East Kawili Street, struck a pedestrian and proceeded to leave the scene, continuing toward Kanoelehua Avenue. The Honda then made a right turn onto Kanoelehua and struck a pedestrian crossing signal prior to heading south bound. Shortly after, the Honda was located at the intersection of Kanoelehua Avenue and Kawailani Street. The pedestrian, identified as Eric Mabuni, a 57-year-old man from Hilo, was located unresponsive at the scene. He was transported to Hilo Medical Center and then flown to Queens Medical Center due to the severity of his injuries. While at Queens Medical Center he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 3:26 p.m. on Monday, April 15th. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. The operator of the Honda SUV, 25-year-old Sienna Tavares-Brown, of Pahoa, was not injured as a result of the collision. She was initially arrested for first-degree negligent injury and operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant. There were two juvenile passengers located within the Honda SUV who were not injured as a result of the traffic collision. Both passengers were determined to be related to the operator and have been released to family members.

Prosecutors say Tavares-Brown made her initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Tuesday afternoon. Her bail was maintained at $158,000.00 and she was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on April 18, 2024. From a news release:

As the Complaint alleges, Tavares-Brown is charged with Negligent Homicide in the First Degree, Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant, Accidents Involving Death or Serious Bodily Injury, Accidents Involving Damage to Vehicle or Property, Operating a Vehicle After License and Privilege have been Suspended or Revoked for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant, Reckless Endangering in the Second Degree, and Child Passenger Restraints. Negligent Homicide in the First Degree is a class A felony offense which carries a penalty of a twenty-year prison term. However, Prosecutors have provided notice to seek an extended term of imprisonment under “Kaulana’s law.” Kaulana’s law, named after Kaulana Werner who was struck and killed by a drunk driver in a 2016 Nanakuli hit-and-run, authorizes the court to impose an extended term of imprisonment for an offender who is convicted of Negligent Homicide in the First Degree and did not remain at the scene of the crime and render reasonable assistance to an injured person. An extended term of imprisonment for a class A felony is life in prison.

Prosecutors note that the charges “are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”