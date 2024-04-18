(BIVN) – Nighttime runway work is again scheduled to take place at the Hilo International Airport (ITO).

On April 22 and 23, the primary ITO runway, 8/26, will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Work may finish sooner, depending on the weather conditions.

State officials say that during the closure, the alternate runway, 3/21, will be used for aircraft operations.

The work was originally scheduled to take place last week, but there was a weather delay.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation: