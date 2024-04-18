(BIVN) – Nighttime runway work is again scheduled to take place at the Hilo International Airport (ITO).
On April 22 and 23, the primary ITO runway, 8/26, will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Work may finish sooner, depending on the weather conditions.
State officials say that during the closure, the alternate runway, 3/21, will be used for aircraft operations.
The work was originally scheduled to take place last week, but there was a weather delay.
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation:
The pavement repairs were originally scheduled for April 9-12, but due to heavy rain, crews could not complete the project. HDOT has scheduled this maintenance work at night to minimize impacts to air travelers and airline operations, and to reduce the project duration to the extent possible. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate the public’s understanding as the work must be done to ensure safety for all aircraft operations.
