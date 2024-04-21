(BIVN) – A new video that gives insight into tsunamis, and provides critical information on how to prepare for one, is being shared by the University of Hawai‘i Sea Grant College Program.

A UH news release promoting the video features comments from Hawaiʻi County officials in support of the production. The video talks about how massive earthquakes in the Aleutian Islands off Alaska can generate tsunamis that threaten Hawaiʻi. It also illustrates how earthquakes sent tsunamis racing towards Hawaiʻi from Chile in 1960, and Japan in 2011. It also depicts the threat from locally generated tsunamis.



From the University of Hawai‘i Sea Grant College Program, which is part of the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa’s prestigious School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology:

In response to Gov. Josh Green proclaiming April as Tsunami Awareness Month in Hawai‘i, the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program (Hawaiʻi Sea Grant) partnered with organizations across the state to promote tsunami preparedness by creating a new 2024 Hawai‘i Tsunami Preparedness video.

This year marks 78 years since the deadly 1946 Aleutian Islands earthquake that generated tsunami waves over 50-feet high in Hilo, caused tragic loss of life, and $340 million economic damage to the state. To prepare for future tsunamis which can strike with very little warning and occur anywhere, at any time, Green’s proclamation highlighted the importance of awareness, education, and action in preparing the state for potentially deadly tsunamis. Talmadge Magno, the administrator of the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency, stated “This video has it all in one place. It covers how a tsunami is generated, tsunami zones, emergency communications and evacuation planning so that residents properly know where to go during the tsunami threat.” Hawai‘i County Mayor Mitch Roth agreed and emailed the link to all County employees to “highly encourage” them to watch the video to be more aware and better prepared.