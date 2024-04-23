(BIVN) – The Ocean Club at Haliʻi Kai in Waikoloa has been issued a green “pass” placard and is allowed to reopen, following a Tuesday inspection from the health department.

The Ocean Club, located at 69-1029 Nawahine Place and operated by Castle Resorts & Hotels Inc., was forced to shut down on April 19th, after it was given a red “Closed” placard by the Hawai‘i Department of Health Food Safety Branch.

The closure was “due to an active rodent infestation, contaminated food products and unsanitary conditions within the facility,” state health officials said.

In order to pass inspection, the Ocean Club was requried to:

Discard all contaminated food products and gnawed food storage containers;

Thoroughly clean and disinfect all food and non-food contact surfaces;

Seal any cracks, crevices, and holes to prevent vector entry into facility;

Increase professional pest control operator treatments 2-3 times per week until rodent issue has been abated;

Facility to undergo a deep cleaning and disinfection; and

Remove unnecessary equipment and supplies to prevent harborage sites.

The follow up inspection on Tuesday determined that all the necessary corrective actions were taken, health officials say, and all of the violations have been resolved.