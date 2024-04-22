(BIVN) – The Ocean Club at Haliʻi Kai in the Waikoloa resort area has been shut down “due to an active rodent infestation, contaminated food products and unsanitary conditions within the facility,” state health officials say.

On April 19th, the Hawai‘i Department of Health Food Safety Branch issued a red “Closed” placard to the Ocean Club, closing down the establishment located at 69-1029 Nawahine Place in Waikoloa. The DOH says the Ocean Club at Haliʻi Kai is operated by Castle Resorts & Hotels Inc.

A public complaint made on April 18 prompted the state health inspection. The DOH says the following was noted:

Contaminated food products;

Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils are not clean to sight and touch;

Rodent feces on food preparation surfaces and plates

Perimeter walls and roofs of a food establishment does not effectively protect the establishment from the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals;

Premises are not maintained free of insects, rodents, and other pests;

Physical facilities are not maintained and cleaned.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Tuesdaya, April 23, to re-assess the establishment’s progress. The following corrective actions were required:

Discard all contaminated food products and gnawed food storage containers;

Thoroughly clean and disinfect all food and non-food contact surfaces;

Seal any cracks, crevices, and holes to prevent vector entry into facility;

Increase professional pest control operator treatments 2-3 times per week until rodent issue has been abated;

Facility to undergo a deep cleaning and disinfection; and

Remove unnecessary equipment and supplies to prevent harborage sites.

From the Hawaiʻi DOH:

