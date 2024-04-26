(BIVN) – A Volcano man died on Thursday after he was struck by a pickup truck on Highway 11 at the Aliʻi Koa intersection.

Due to the accident, Highway 11 was closed for a few hours near the transfer station in the vicinity of mile marker 24. Motorists were encouraged to use Old Volcano Road as an alternate route.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department later issued this news release detailing the incident:

Officers responding to the 12:25 p.m. call, learned that a 2012 Chevy pickup truck was traveling north on Highway 11 and being operated by a 52-year-old male, when it struck the pedestrian at the Alii Koa intersection. Multiple witnesses confirmed the pedestrian was standing by the stop sign prior to running into the road in front of the pickup truck.

The pedestrian, a 44-year-old male from Volcano, was located unresponsive at the scene of the collision. He was transported to Hilo Medical Center and pronounced dead at 4:17 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of the family. The operator of the 2012 Chevy pickup truck was not injured as a result of the collision. The East Hawai‘i Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation. At this time, police believe that speed and inattention are not factors in this collision.

A negligent homicide investigation has been initiated.

Police say if anyone has information regarding this collision, they may contact Officer Laurence Davis at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Laurence.Davis@hawaiicounty.gov.

Police add that tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. “Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe,” police say. “Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.”

This year has seen double the number of traffic fatalities compared to the same time the year before, with 16 fatalities in 2024, and 8 fatalities in 2023.