(BIVN) – ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi students at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo have named a new instrument that will be used at the Canada-France-Hawaiʻi Telescope on Maunakea.

Wenaokeao will be the Hawaiian name for the CFHT project – previously known as “Vision” – that will upgrade the observatory to allow astronomers “to detect magnetic fields and planets around distant stars in a larger wavelength simultaneously.”

The Hawaiian naming project is part of the A Hua He Inoa program at ʻImiloa Astronomy Center at University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.

The University of Hawaiʻi produced a news release detailing the announcement:

The instrument’s name, Wenaokeao, meaning “earliest glow of light,” was given after extensive research by high school haumāna (students) from Hawaiian medium education school Ke Kula ʻo Nāwahīokalaniʻōpuʻu, who are interns in the A Hua He Inoa program at ʻImiloa. The name describes the soft glow of the rising sun seen during the fleeting moments when the full Moon lowers on the horizon, just before dawn breaks. Students chose the name after they visited CFHT on the summit of Maunakea, and were also advised by Larry Kimura, an associate professor of Hawaiian language and Hawaiian studies at UH Hilo.

“Ua pili kēia mau manaʻo o Wenaokeao i kēia mea ʻo ka ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi ʻoiai ma loko o nā māhele o kēia inoa holokoʻa ʻo Wenaokeao, ʻo ka wena ʻana ʻo ia ka pili ana i nā kala i ʻike ʻia ma ka wā e puka mai ana ka lā. A ʻo ke ao, ʻo ia ka lani holoʻokoʻa a me nā kala a pau, a no laila ua loaʻa mai kēia inoa. He pilina ko ia mau mea ʻelua ʻoiai ma ka mīkini loaʻa kekahi ʻāpana e kilo kikoʻī ai i nā kala o ka hōkū a no laila ua manaʻo ua paʻa loa kēia inoa o Wenaokeao ʻoiai like kona hana i ia pō e like me ka mīkini kilo ʻana i nā kala. No laila ua manaʻo he kūpono no ka waiho ʻana ma kēia manaʻo o ka inoa.” “(When we dissect the name ‘Wenaokeao’, we look at the Hawaiian words “wena” and “ao.” “Wena” references the colors seen in the morning sunrise. “Ao” is the entire world that we see and all of the colors in it. These combined meanings correlate with the instrument because the instrument helps to observe the colors of light emitting from stars),” said Tinai Liusa, a senior at Ke Kula ʻo Nāwahīokalaniʻōpuʻu.

Planet, magnetic field detection Previously known as “Vision,” the CFHT project combines existing instruments to expand scientific capabilities. The upgrade will allow astronomers to detect magnetic fields and planets around distant stars in a larger wavelength simultaneously. “I think it’s a wonderful opportunity for the students to practice cultural naming. It’s an honor for us to participate in the process and then to be gifted a name for this instrument,” said Mary Beth Laychak, director of communications and community engagement at CFHT.