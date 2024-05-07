(BIVN) – Prosecutors on Tuesday provided an update on the Mountain View man who was recently arrested in the Hawaiian Acres subdivision and charged with a long list of drug and firearms offenses.
45 year-old Shaun Jeremy Coffer made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday afternoon, where his bail was maintained at $718,500.
Coffer was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on May 8, 2024.
From a news release by Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
As the Complaint alleges, Coffer is charged with 25 offenses including the following: three counts of Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree; three counts of Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree; two counts of Promoting a Harmful Drug in the First Degree; four counts of Promoting a Harmful Drug in the Fourth Degree; two counts of Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree; two counts of Registration Mandatory; two counts of Manufacturing, Purchasing, or Obtaining Firearm Parts to Assemble a Firearm Having No Serial Number; and a single count each of Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Second Degree; Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Second Degree; Attempted Promoting a Harmful Drug in the Second Degree; Promoting a Detrimental Drug in the Second Degree; Ownership Prohibited (assault pistol); Ownership Prohibited (short barrel rifle); and Possession of a Firearm with Intent to Facilitate the Commission of a Drug Felony. The most serious offenses, Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree, Attempted Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree, Promoting a Harmful Drug in the First Degree, and Possession of a Firearm with Intent to Facilitate the Commission of a Drug Felony, are all class A felony offenses which carry a maximum penalty of a twenty-year prison term.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The felony investigation was handled by the Area I Vice Section. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Elyssa Correia Keltner.
