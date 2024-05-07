(BIVN) – Prosecutors on Tuesday provided an update on the Mountain View man who was recently arrested in the Hawaiian Acres subdivision and charged with a long list of drug and firearms offenses.

45 year-old Shaun Jeremy Coffer made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday afternoon, where his bail was maintained at $718,500.

Coffer was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on May 8, 2024.

From a news release by Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen: