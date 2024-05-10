UPDATE – (5:45 p.m.) – The Flash Flood Warning for East Hawaiʻi was continued at 5:17 p.m. on Friday. “At 517 PM HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated that the most intense rainfall has moved offshore to the east of Hilo,” the National Weather Service stated. “However, runoff levels remain elevated, and Punahoa Street in downtown has been closed due to flooding. Kamehameha Avenue remains partially closed.”

(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of East Hawaiʻi until 6:15 p.m. HST.

“At 3:46 p.m. HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated very heavy rain falling over Hilo,” forecasters reported. “Rain was falling at a rate of 3 to 4 inches per hour from Piʻihonua to downtown Hilo. Flash flooding is expected to affect low lying and poor drainage areas, especially along the Bayfront area of downtown.”

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Mountain View, Glenwood, Volcano, Hawaiian Acres, Keaʻau, Orchidlands Estates, Papaikou, Pepeʻekeo, Pahoa, Honomu, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, Hakalau, Ninole, Laupahoehoe, Ookala, Kurtistown and Eden Roc.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for the rest of the Big Island, and a Winter Storm Warning remains in place for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.